The ever-lasting gift of the Oogleblook building

Buford Highway is lined with wonders from Plaza Fiesta to Karaoke Melody. High on that list: the 12-sided architectural crown that today houses the seafood restaurant Shaking Crawfish.

Why it matters: Quirky Atlanta buildings that managed to steer clear of the wrecking ball are few and far between. Let's celebrate the survivors.

Catch up quick: Built in the early 1970s, the round building with arches came into the world as an Oogleblook.

Huh: Yes, an Oogleblook, an imaginary word conjured up by the executives of Morrison Cafeteria for their fast-food concept in the late 1960s.

Details: The Buford Highway location was one of eight to 10 the company planned in metro Atlanta, according to the Atlanta Journal. The first was located in Buckhead on Pharr Road.

Intrigue: The restaurant offered Reubens, milkshakes so thick "you may need a spoon" and french fries so crispy they "snap and crackle," according to a 1970 Atlanta Journal advertisement.