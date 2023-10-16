Tiki Thai offers another Asian fusion option in Atlanta
Tiki Thai is now open in Berkeley Park's Howell Mill Square shopping center.
- The Axios Atlanta team checked it out last week. Kristal here with my thoughts on the new Asian fusion restaurant.
The atmosphere: It has an unexpected, yet pleasant vibe. The restaurant's dark lighting made me feel like I was in a tiki bar-themed nightclub, which meant it was a bit hard to see the menu.
- However, the electronic music blaring from the speakers matched the upbeat and relaxed mood of the customers and staff.
The menu: The lunch and dinner menus feature a mix of Chinese-American staples, Thai dishes, sushi, and several cocktail offerings.
What we ate: I ordered Pad Thai while Thomas got the Alaskan grilled salmon, Wilborn had the sesame chicken and Delano ordered General Tso's chicken.
- For appetizers, we munched on spring rolls, crab rangoon, chicken skewers and sauteed broccolini.
Of note: Tiki Thai's ownership includes restaurateurs behind Chin Chin and Mulan, the AJC reports.
The verdict: Everything was delicious, and the staff was attentive and responsive. The food came out quickly, and the portions were generous.
- Put this place on your list of new eateries to try.
Stop by: Tiki Thai is located at 1715 Howell Mill Road, Suite C-16. Hours are 11am to 2:30pm and 5–10pm Monday–Thursday, 11am–3pm and 5–11pm Friday and Saturday and 11am to 3pm and 5–10pm Sunday.
