Tiki Thai offers another Asian fusion option in Atlanta

A view of the bar at Tiki Thai. Photo: Thomas Wheatley/Axios

Tiki Thai is now open in Berkeley Park's Howell Mill Square shopping center.

The Axios Atlanta team checked it out last week. Kristal here with my thoughts on the new Asian fusion restaurant.

The atmosphere: It has an unexpected, yet pleasant vibe. The restaurant's dark lighting made me feel like I was in a tiki bar-themed nightclub, which meant it was a bit hard to see the menu.

However, the electronic music blaring from the speakers matched the upbeat and relaxed mood of the customers and staff.

The menu: The lunch and dinner menus feature a mix of Chinese-American staples, Thai dishes, sushi, and several cocktail offerings.

What we ate: I ordered Pad Thai while Thomas got the Alaskan grilled salmon, Wilborn had the sesame chicken and Delano ordered General Tso's chicken.

For appetizers, we munched on spring rolls, crab rangoon, chicken skewers and sauteed broccolini.

Of note: Tiki Thai's ownership includes restaurateurs behind Chin Chin and Mulan, the AJC reports.

The verdict: Everything was delicious, and the staff was attentive and responsive. The food came out quickly, and the portions were generous.

Put this place on your list of new eateries to try.

Stop by: Tiki Thai is located at 1715 Howell Mill Road, Suite C-16. Hours are 11am to 2:30pm and 5–10pm Monday–Thursday, 11am–3pm and 5–11pm Friday and Saturday and 11am to 3pm and 5–10pm Sunday.