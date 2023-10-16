A bold-named group of civic and business leaders is escalating a grassroots battle to block rail transit on the Beltline.

What's happening: A new organization announced this past week called Better Atlanta Transit wants to have a "public debate" over running streetcars along the popular Eastside Trail.

Catch up quick: After nearly two decades of discussing, planning and raising funding to build the Beltline rail, MARTA is on the cusp of actually putting shovels in the ground.

The first route of the overall vision calls for extending the Downtown Streetcar to Eastside Trail at Irwin Street and heading north toward Ponce City Market.

Yes, but: The 501(c)(4) group — which does not have to disclose its financial backers — says the rail would handcuff the city to an outdated and costly technology and ruin the linear park and trail system.

Details: They argue that the Beltline should invest in more bicycling, scooters and similar micro-mobility options along with still-developing technologies like autonomous vehicles.

In the weeds: Supporters include Renee Glover, the Atlanta Housing Authority CEO — who oversaw the agency's redevelopment of public housing into mixed-income residential complexes — and veteran nonprofit fundraiser and civic leader Ann W. Cramer.

Also on board is Sharon Gay, the former Dentons managing partner who's helped Beltline-adjacent developments like Ponce City Market and Krog Street Market.

Reality check: Mayor Andre Dickens and Beltline officials have stated many, many times that rail transit is vital for the Beltline to achieve its mission.

At a recent Beltline meeting, the AJC reports, Beltline transportation planner Shaun Green said autonomous vehicles won't have enough capacity to move Atlanta's growing population, especially along a project primed for dense development.

The other side: Ryan Gravel, the urban designer who dreamed up the city-shaping project as a graduate student at Georgia Tech, told Axios that rail transit is the "centerpiece of [the Beltline's] vision and funding."

"The trail is nice for trail users, but free-flowing, traffic-free transit on the Beltline is what makes the Beltline for everyone."

What's next: Better Atlanta Transit plans to hold forums, panel discussions, and town hall meetings and organize a "very active and organized grassroots effort."