Atlanta's West End mall redevelopment stalls for a third time
Plans to redevelop Atlanta's West End mall have stalled for the third time.
What's happening: The mall's co-owner told WABE's Rose Scott last week that the New York-based Prusik Group terminated its plans to transform the 1.4 million-square-foot property into a mixed-use community. It's unclear why negotiations broke down.
- Charles Taylor also told Scott the mall's position is "less strong" after its demolition plans led stores to close without lease renewals.
Context: Prusik pitched plans last year to build retail, offices, a 200-room hotel and up to 900 apartments on the site, according to the AJC's Zachary Hansen.
What they're saying: City Councilman Jason Dozier said in a statement last Friday that he's disappointed, but hopeful the government can help redevelop the site.
- He said the market's historically high construction costs and interest rates make redevelopment challenging.
What's next: Taylor told the Atlanta Business Chronicle he wants to revive the mall. He's also open to future plans that align with the community's interests.
- "If we wanted to sell it to somebody who would just knock it down and gentrify, we could have done that four years ago and been out," Taylor told the Chronicle.
More Atlanta stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.