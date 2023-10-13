Bomb Biscuits live up to the hype
👋🏽 Kristal here.
Two Georgia eateries are featured on the New York Times' third annual America's Restaurant List, released last month: Brochu's Family Tradition in Savannah and Atlanta's Bomb Biscuits.
I love biscuits, so I paid a visit to the unassuming restaurant at 668 North Highland Ave. in Old Fourth Ward to see if the Times got it right.
- And they did.
What I ate: I kept it simple and ordered the Glori-Fried Chicken Biscuit for a quick lunch. The buttermilk fried chicken thigh was perfectly seasoned, crispy, and juicy.
- The biscuit was fresh and baked to perfection.
Of note: Bomb Biscuits has a lemon pepper chicken biscuit that's next on my list to try.
- It also offers traditional breakfast biscuit sandwich options, a hot honey chicken biscuit and vegan options.
The bottom line: Go to this restaurant.
