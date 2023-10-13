Atlanta Pride Parade celebrates local LGBTQ

Atlanta Pride takes over Piedmont Park — most of the city, really — for a weekend of concerts, dancing and parties. And if you're going to make it to one event, don't miss Sunday's parade.

Driving the news: More than 300 organizations and 100 floats are registered to march in the roughly two-mile parade in Midtown.

Why it matters: LGBTQ Atlantans fought to create communities, win legal protections, and build families, making our city one of the most gay-friendly places in the U.S.

A packed-out parade with drag queens, LGBTQ advocates and dancing people with great abs sounds like a wonderful way to celebrate.

Here are some highlights:

🥁 The parade: The Deltas, Home Depots, UPSes and other Fortune 500 companies have the largest number of people and biggest vehicles in the headliner parade. But they are no match for the DJ-manned floats from the city's LGBTQ bars, nightclubs and shops.

🏳️‍🌈 Don't miss the massive rainbow flag pulled taut by volunteers and organizers. You can't miss if you toss in a dollar, or twenty, to help support the organization.

⛪️ The pit stop: In 1991, Saint Mark United Methodist Church broke from other nearby churches and welcomed paradegoers with water and refreshments. The act of kindness won the church new parishioners and forged a bond with LGBTQ communities that continues today.

🏳️‍⚧️ The three other parades: Don't miss Saturday afternoon's Trans March, Bi & Pan March, and the Dyke March. The first event steps off around 1:45pm.

Details: The parade starts at noon near the Atlanta Civic Center MARTA station, turns on Peachtree Street and then right on 10th Street and ends at Piedmont Park's Charles Allen Drive entrance.

To plan your weekend, check out the festival's official Pride Guide.

In the weeds: In 2009, Atlanta rescheduled Pride from June, when most cities celebrate to mark the Stonewall Uprising anniversary, to October to reduce wear and tear on Piedmont Park.

The time also coincides with National Coming Out Day on Oct. 11.

💭 Thomas' thought bubble: Every year, like clockwork, I shed a tear when the Atlanta chapter of PFLAG passes the viewing party at my friend's house.