The Temple bombing rattled Atlanta and the world

Men inspecting the damage to the Hebrew Benevolent Congregation (later known as The Temple) following an Oct. 12, 1958 bombing. Photo: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution / Georgia State University Library

Sixty-five years ago, an early morning explosion at the Hebrew Benevolent Congregation on Peachtree Street woke up Midtown.

Why it matters: Though no one died or was injured by the dynamite blast at the synagogue now known as simply The Temple, the Oct. 12, 1958 event shook Jewish communities in Atlanta and across the country.

The crime — the fourth bombing of a southern synagogue in little more than a year, according to the New Georgia Encyclopedia — also rubbed the shine off the city that prided itself on progress with civil rights.

Catch up quick: Widely viewed as a message from white supremacists to halt Rabbi Jacob Rothschild's work ending segregation, the 50 sticks of dynamite blew a hole in the temple's outer wall.

Voices ranging from fellow faith leaders to President Eisenhower denounced the bombing, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and FBI joined the case.

Intrigue: A person calling themselves "General Gordon of the Confederate Underground" claimed responsibility, according to news reports.

Within days, five suspects were indicted for their alleged involvement in the bomb's placement.

The bottom line: The first and only suspect to face a jury was George Bright. The jury was deadlocked in the case, and the judge declared a mistrial. In the second trial, the jury returned a "not guilty" verdict.

Prosecutors dropped the charges against the other suspects, and no one was ever held accountable for the bombing.

What they're saying: Melissa Fay Greene, the Atlanta author of the award-winning book "The Temple Bombing," called the attack a "crime against Atlanta, not just a crime against its Jews" in a 1996 New York Times interview.