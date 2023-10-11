Atlanta's beloved Midtown Krispy Kreme reopens

Share on email (opens in new window)

The original historic Krispy Kreme on Ponce de Leon reopened this week after being closed since it caught on fire twice in 2021.

Driving the news: The store was packed for opening day on Tuesday — it served 281 guests by 8:30am, according to general manager Devin Stephens.

The shop refurbished its iconic Krispy Kreme heritage sign that dates back to the 1960s.

Throughout its reopening week, Krispy Kreme is awarding 10 dozen random guests a ticket worth a dozen free glazed doughnuts every month for a year.

What they're saying: "We're known for our Original Glazed, so everybody thinks that's the best, but the sour cream is my favorite," Stephens told Axios.

Quick take: The 4,000-square-foot shop's interior has a kiosk for orders and a picture booth.

The interior ordering line is adjacent to a neat window view of the donut conveyor belt.

Stop by: The shop is open Sunday through Thursday from 6am–10pm, and Friday and Saturday from 6am–11pm.

Guests can buy doughnuts in-shop, via drive-thru or online for pick-up or delivery.

The intrigue: The Ponce Krispy Kreme location opened in 1965. In April 1968, it donated 150 dozen doughnuts to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s funeral mourners.

NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal bought the Ponce location in 2016.

💭 Wilborn's thought bubble: LSU gave Shaq a statue in his likeness in 2011. As a fellow Tiger alum, I think Atlanta would love its own Krispy Kreme Shaq statue.