Atlanta's beloved Midtown Krispy Kreme reopens

Wilborn P. Nobles III
A man holding Krispy Kreme Doughnuts merchandise poses for pictures in front of the store's large iconic sign.

Photo: Wilborn Nobles/Axios

The original historic Krispy Kreme on Ponce de Leon reopened this week after being closed since it caught on fire twice in 2021.

Driving the news: The store was packed for opening day on Tuesday — it served 281 guests by 8:30am, according to general manager Devin Stephens.

  • The shop refurbished its iconic Krispy Kreme heritage sign that dates back to the 1960s.
  • Throughout its reopening week, Krispy Kreme is awarding 10 dozen random guests a ticket worth a dozen free glazed doughnuts every month for a year.

What they're saying: "We're known for our Original Glazed, so everybody thinks that's the best, but the sour cream is my favorite," Stephens told Axios.

Quick take: The 4,000-square-foot shop's interior has a kiosk for orders and a picture booth.

  • The interior ordering line is adjacent to a neat window view of the donut conveyor belt.

Stop by: The shop is open Sunday through Thursday from 6am–10pm, and Friday and Saturday from 6am–11pm.

  • Guests can buy doughnuts in-shop, via drive-thru or online for pick-up or delivery.

The intrigue: The Ponce Krispy Kreme location opened in 1965. In April 1968, it donated 150 dozen doughnuts to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s funeral mourners.

💭 Wilborn's thought bubble: LSU gave Shaq a statue in his likeness in 2011. As a fellow Tiger alum, I think Atlanta would love its own Krispy Kreme Shaq statue.

