The Fulton County Medical Examiner has released the cause of death for Johnny Hollman, Sr., an Atlanta man who died after he was tased by a police officer.

The latest: Hollman, 62, died from cardiac dysrhythmia — or an abnormal heart rhythm — spurred by the use of a "conducted energy device," according to the report, which was shared with Axios by the law firm representing Hollman's family.

The medical examiner ruled the manner of death as a homicide.

Hollman's death was associated with "hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease," according to the report.

Catch up quick: Atlanta Police were dispatched to a car crash involving Hollman around 11:20pm Aug. 10 on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard at Cunningham Place.

After an officer determined Hollman was at fault and began to write up a ticket, Atlanta police previously said he became "agitated and uncooperative" and resisted being taken into custody.

Mawuli Davis, the attorney representing the family, previously told Axios that body camera footage showed the officer grabbing Hollman's arm as he motioned to sign the ticket.

Hollman was taken to the ground and tased by the officer, Davis said.

He became unresponsive and was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The city of Atlanta previously said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation asked them not to release body camera footage from the incident until its probe is over.

APD, which has also opened an internal investigation, told Axios the officer has been placed on paid administrative leave.

The department also changed its ticketing policy, allowing officers to write "refusal to sign" instead of arresting drivers who don't sign the citation.

State of play: The Atlanta City Council approved a resolution urging Mayor Andre Dickens and the police department to release the footage.