Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: Redfin; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

You might find slightly better real estate deals inside the perimeter compared to way down in Upson County.

What's happening: Home prices in rural Georgia increased by 70% from March 2019 to September 2023. Meanwhile, they increased by 67% in the suburbs.

The city of Atlanta, which has seen red-hot growth over the past decade and now has a median sale price of $417,000, saw the smallest increase by comparison: 61%.

Why it matters: It's not a good time to buy, experts say.

The big picture: Mortgage rates soared past 7% this summer, and "they're unlikely to fall in a meaningful way," Bankrate chief financial analyst Greg McBride told Axios.

State of play: Homeowners — particularly those who purchased well before the Fed started hiking interest rates — are hesitant to sell and take on a more expensive mortgage.

In addition, developers can't meet demand, creating a strain on supply.

Zoom out: Much of the new construction is in the suburbs, Michael Carnathan of the Atlanta Regional Commission told Axios earlier this summer.

Intown Atlanta isn't full, of course, but the city's relatively few remaining large patches of land are more likely to become mixed-use developments, data centers or public projects — not subdivisions.

Intrigue: Metro Atlanta has consistently ranked near the top of Florida Atlantic University's index of areas with overvalued home prices.

The intrigue: Cross-state relocations will continue to rise through 2023 and beyond, Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather predicts.

If people move, they'll move to cities where they can afford to buy.

💭 Thomas' thought bubble: Given the chance to choose a country house anywhere in the world, I'd gladly accept this 3,546-acre ranch in Hawaii.

Which one would you pick?

Go deeper: Leaves will fall. Housing prices won't, experts predict