Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The Atlanta City Council approved a $3.75-million payout Monday to the family of Ricardo Dorado Jr., who died last year after he was handcuffed face-down by police.

Catch up quick: According to an Atlanta police incident report, officers responded to a call of a person causing a disturbance around 3:30am on Aug. 21, 2022, at a convenience store on Windsor Street SW.

Two officers arrived and ordered Dorado to get on the ground, but he ran into the store where he hid in the restroom.

Officers were able to pull him out and eventually placed him face-down on the floor to handcuff him.

Dorado became unresponsive, and officers tried to revive him by doing chest compressions and giving him Narcan, but he later died at an area hospital.

According to the AJC, the Fulton County medical examiner ruled Dorado's death a homicide after suffering from cardiac arrest due to being placed in a prone position.

He also had a history of schizophrenia and drug use and was experiencing a mental health crisis at the time of the incident, the AJC reports.

What they're saying: Atlanta police spokesperson Sgt. John Chafee tells Axios that the incident is under investigation internally and by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Three officers were initially placed on administrative leave.

Since then, one has left the agency while the other two are still off the beat, Chafee says.

Of note: Axios reached out by phone and email to Gabe Banks, the attorney representing Dorado's family, for comment on the city's settlement.