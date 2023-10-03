It's time to bring your houseplants indoors

Kristal here. It's now fall, and those of us who put houseplants outdoors for the summer are wondering when we should bring them in.

To find out, I reached out to Julia Campbell, an assistant professor at UGA's College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.

What they're saying: Most houseplants are classified as tropicals, meaning they prefer warmer climates and are less tolerant of colder temperatures, Campbell tells Axios.

Tropical plants could suffer damage if temperatures drop below 50 degrees. Once temperatures begin to dip below 60 degrees, it's time to consider bringing them in for the rest of the year.

"I'm thinking maybe two weeks from now, if you [have] tropical plants, probably is going to be the time to start pulling stuff inside," she says.

Be smart: Before bringing your plants indoors, be sure to spray them thoroughly with a hose to get any bugs or debris off the leaves. (Clean leaves also help plants photosynthesize better, Campbell says.)

Make sure you check the leaves — particularly the underside and along the stem — for any pests such as aphids or spider mites.

If you do find pests, isolate the plant immediately and begin treating it by spraying it with an insecticidal soap.

Also, cut back on watering and fertilizing since many tropical plants either slow their growth or go completely dormant during the winter months.

Yes, and: Depending on how much natural light you receive, you may want to invest in some grow lights since the days will be shorter.

Indoor humidity tends to drop during the colder months, so consider using a humidifier to prevent the tips of leaves from turning brown and drying out.

Of note: Once inside, Campbell says it's normal for plants to experience some "shock" and drop a couple of leaves as they adjust to the change in atmosphere. While you may be tempted to repot the plant you bring indoors, Campbell says this could increase the chances of it suffering from shock.

💭 Kristal's thought bubble: Several of my plants are in south-facing windows, so I actually get more light during the fall/winter months due to the sun's position in the sky. This is tricky because while my plants love the additional light, too much direct sunlight can burn the leaves.