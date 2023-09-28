City Hall does a deep dive into Atlanta's LGBTQ+ history

Share on email (opens in new window)

A mammoth new City Hall research document sheds light on people, places and events that shaped LGBTQ+ history in Atlanta.

Why it matters: LGBTQ+ people organized for action on the AIDS crisis, shaped neighborhoods like Midtown, and made Atlanta a more inclusive and welcoming place — often risking persecution or prosecution.

Those moments, movements and achievements are worth remembering.

Zoom in: Produced by the city's department of planning and Historic Atlanta, the Atlanta LGBTQ+ Historic Context Statement is intended to help people identify and document places for historic protection.

According to the authors of the 406-page report, "[t]o date, there has not been a property in Georgia listed in the National Register of Historic Places with a focus on LGBTQ+ significance."

Details: It's also a well-written document broken down by themes like social spaces, political activism, "neighborhoods and enclaves" and more.

You'll find rundowns and sidebars on the evolution of drag, LGBTQ-friendly and long-gone restaurants like Gallus, and Atlanta law enforcement's policing of sexuality.

Among the tidbits of information in the report:

The earliest documented performance by a female impersonator in Atlanta took place at the 1895 Cotton States and International Exposition in Piedmont Park.

A gay-affirming religious institution called the Eucharist Catholic Church held its first service in 1946 in downtown's Winecoff Hotel, which later famously caught fire.

RuPaul got his "dragucation" watching performers at the Midtown club Illusions' Monday Night Madness events.

Of note: The phrase "no longer extant" appears roughly 200 times in the document, a reminder that so much of the city's history is no longer standing.