Absinthe-themed speakeasy Pigalle comes to Underground Atlanta
A theater and absinthe-themed speakeasy from the minds behind the sorely missed Paris on Ponce and La Maison Rouge is coming to Underground Atlanta.
What's happening: Pigalle, a new concept from Skip Engelbrecht and Nicolette Valdespino, is joining fellow Ponce de Leon area exiles like MJQ and the Masquerade and taking over a 6,000-square-foot space at the subterranean mixed-use center.
Details: Valdespino will program Pigalle's Parisian theater and lounge space. Engelbrecht, who owns the fast-growing Fishmonger seafood restaurant brand, will oversee a speakeasy featuring a "33-foot bar, leopard wallpaper, and vibrant shades of blues and greens,” according to a statement.
Flashback: A 2019 fire tore through the Paris on Ponce warehouse along the Beltline's Eastside Trail, displacing the market and La Maison Rouge event space.
- The prime real estate is now part of Portman Holdings' plans for a mixed-use development (recently scaled back to not include The Local).
Of note: The doors open on Oct. 6 during one of Underground's First Fridays evening events featuring music, drinks and art.
