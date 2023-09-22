Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

A theater and absinthe-themed speakeasy from the minds behind the sorely missed Paris on Ponce and La Maison Rouge is coming to Underground Atlanta.

What's happening: Pigalle, a new concept from Skip Engelbrecht and Nicolette Valdespino, is joining fellow Ponce de Leon area exiles like MJQ and the Masquerade and taking over a 6,000-square-foot space at the subterranean mixed-use center.

Details: Valdespino will program Pigalle's Parisian theater and lounge space. Engelbrecht, who owns the fast-growing Fishmonger seafood restaurant brand, will oversee a speakeasy featuring a "33-foot bar, leopard wallpaper, and vibrant shades of blues and greens,” according to a statement.

Flashback: A 2019 fire tore through the Paris on Ponce warehouse along the Beltline's Eastside Trail, displacing the market and La Maison Rouge event space.

The prime real estate is now part of Portman Holdings' plans for a mixed-use development (recently scaled back to not include The Local).

Of note: The doors open on Oct. 6 during one of Underground's First Fridays evening events featuring music, drinks and art.