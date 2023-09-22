Atlanta's biggest open street celebration returns this weekend for the first time since before the pandemic.

Driving the news: On Sunday, Atlanta Streets Alive (ASA) takes over Peachtree Street from South Downtown to Midtown for four hours of fun in the car-free, fresh air.

The event will also be held on Oct. 22 and Nov. 12.

By the numbers: Three miles. Thousands of people. Lots of wheels. But zero automobiles.

Details: Modeled after Bogotá, Colombia's popular ciclovía, the open street festival closes off roads to cars so that people have room to walk, bike, roll and just enjoy public space.

Along the way, you'll find games, music, vendors and art, including takeovers of vacant storefronts by artists like Floyd Hall & Elodie Le Breut, Mike Stasny and Karo Duro.

Catch up quick: The Atlanta Bicycle Coalition — now known as Propel ATL — launched ASA in 2010 in Downtown and Old Fourth Ward along Edgewood Avenue. Subsequent events on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard, North Highland Avenue and Howell Mill Road drew tens of thousands of people.

The city's Department of Transportation this year took over the planning but the nonprofit remains involved. Earlier this year, the city hired local artist Romy Aura Maloon to manage the project.

Yes, but: What if you are driving to the other side of town and need to cross Peachtree?

Police will direct traffic to safely cut through the event, but your best bet is to find an alternate route.

The bottom line: If you spend most of your time exploring Atlanta sitting behind a steering wheel, ASA is a good time to pick up the finer details of the city while strolling, rolling or biking.

Check out the ASA website for an interactive map and more details