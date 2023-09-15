1 hour ago - News

Music Midtown, Colin Jost and Michael Che and more

Jen Ashley
The singer Pink is suspended upside down from trapeze wires during a concert

P!nk hangs out during a recent performance. Photo: Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Music Midtown returns to Piedmont Park this weekend for the first time since 2021 after the event was canceled unexpectedly last year.

More weekend fun:

⚽️ Atlanta United hosts Lionel Messi and Inter Miami on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

🍔 Eat, drink, dance and skate at Midnight Market on Friday and Saturday starting at 6pm at Atlantic Station.

🏈 Cheer on the Falcons as they take on the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz on Sunday at 1pm.

🇯🇵 Create your own Bonsai and channel your inner samurai at JapanFest this Saturday and Sunday at Gas South Convention Center in Duluth.

🤣 See Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost and Michael Che Saturday night at the Fox Theatre.

🎻 Experience Black Panther: Live in Concert with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Friday through Sunday.

