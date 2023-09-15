Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Music Midtown returns to Piedmont Park this weekend for the first time since 2021 after the event was canceled unexpectedly last year.

Friday's headliners are P!nk and Flume. Full lineup here.

More weekend fun:

⚽️ Atlanta United hosts Lionel Messi and Inter Miami on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

🍔 Eat, drink, dance and skate at Midnight Market on Friday and Saturday starting at 6pm at Atlantic Station.

🏈 Cheer on the Falcons as they take on the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz on Sunday at 1pm.

🇯🇵 Create your own Bonsai and channel your inner samurai at JapanFest this Saturday and Sunday at Gas South Convention Center in Duluth.

🤣 See Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost and Michael Che Saturday night at the Fox Theatre.

🎻 Experience Black Panther: Live in Concert with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Friday through Sunday.