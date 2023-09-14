Portrait Coffee's cafe opens in West End
Portrait Coffee's long-anticipated cafe in West End is open for business.
Details: The Black-owned company with a mission to make sure Black people remain part of coffee's narrative opened its doors late last month and is serving a range of their roasts plus pastries.
Catch up quick: Aaron Fender, Marcus Hollinger and John Onwuchekwa launched Portrait in 2019 and located the roastery in the basement of the Lottie Watkins Building on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard.
- Decorated with vintage cameras, records and books, the street-level café space is the former office of Watkins, the first African American woman real estate broker in Atlanta.
- The 1950s building still features the original terrazzo floors and a rent collection slot from decades ago, Atlanta magazine reported.
Of note: The shop also sells their beans and offers a subscription program. Cross your fingers the recently restocked "From Atlanta" mugs are indeed still available.
📍 Stop by: Open 8am-3pm daily. 1065 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW #A, Atlanta, GA 30310
