Portrait Coffee's long-anticipated cafe in West End is open for business.

Details: The Black-owned company with a mission to make sure Black people remain part of coffee's narrative opened its doors late last month and is serving a range of their roasts plus pastries.

Catch up quick: Aaron Fender, Marcus Hollinger and John Onwuchekwa launched Portrait in 2019 and located the roastery in the basement of the Lottie Watkins Building on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard.

Decorated with vintage cameras, records and books, the street-level café space is the former office of Watkins, the first African American woman real estate broker in Atlanta.

The 1950s building still features the original terrazzo floors and a rent collection slot from decades ago, Atlanta magazine reported.

Of note: The shop also sells their beans and offers a subscription program. Cross your fingers the recently restocked "From Atlanta" mugs are indeed still available.

📍 Stop by: Open 8am-3pm daily. 1065 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW #A, Atlanta, GA 30310