Way back before there was a state-run lottery, Georgia had "The Bug."

How it worked: The Bug — the most common illegal lottery in Atlanta by the mid-20th century — involved people placing bets on random numbers chosen later that day by the game's operator, often using stock prices from a newspaper or digits from a phonebook. Kind of like powerball or keno.

Game runners would pass through neighborhoods in the morning to pick up bets, and some delivered winnings later that day, according to historian David Rotenstein.

Flashback: In the 1930s, the killing of "street lottery" operator Eddie Guyol outside his Morningside home spurred Atlanta politicians and police to pay more attention to the illegal gambling game they called a "menace."

Details: In 1936, Fulton County solicitor general John Boykin — after laying the blame for the game's arrival in Atlanta on two Black men from Harlem identified only by their first names — claimed five or six companies operated the game, with one pulling in 50,000 bets a day.

Writing in the Atlanta Journal magazine, Boykin called The Bug a "poisonous bite that will fester and run for years." Failure to "squash" the game would allow local gangs to build criminal empires and wield political influence, he said.

Reality check: Over the following years, officers raided gambling operations in neighborhoods like West End and, despite declaring the illegal operations in decline, law enforcement could never credibly declare victory.

Yes, but: Painted as crooks and vultures by police and prosecutors, "bug men" like Wesley Merritt, who built a business empire in the 1960s and 70s, helped people buy groceries, pay bills and host community events.

Merritt "was our Robert Woodruff," Pee Wee Watts, a one-time employee, told the AJC in 1995, likening the man to the philanthropist and former president of The Coca-Cola Company.

Flash forward: In June of this year, the Georgia Lottery celebrated its 30th anniversary.