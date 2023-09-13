The Beltline is taking a major step toward deciding where its future streetcars could run through Grant Park, the West End and Buckhead.

What's happening: Project officials are kicking off a two-year planning process to study the transit line's "preferred alignment" — in other words, where the tracks would make the most sense — and station locations along a 13.6-mile segment of the project.

Why it matters: Transit planning takes time and involves generational decisions about where hundreds of millions of dollars in infrastructure should be built.

Those decisions affect property values, community development, access to jobs, schools, medical care and the city's future growth.

Zoom in: The northwest segment stretches from Lindbergh Center MARTA Station on the north side of the Beltline loop to the Bankhead MARTA Station.

The southwestern and southeastern quadrants — where the alignment has already been selected, Beltline officials said — stretch to Glenwood Avenue.

State of play: The planning phase gets underway as MARTA advances plans to expand the Downtown Streetcar to the Eastside Trail and north to Ponce City Market.

What they're saying: "Transit is at the heart of the Beltline vision," Beltline President and CEO Clyde Higgs said in a statement. "The Beltline is about high-quality ways to connect people to jobs, health care, shopping, education, and opportunity while making Atlanta a more mobile city. Rail transit is key to how we do that."

The other side: Hans Klein, a Georgia Tech policy professor and member of a coalition opposed to Beltline rail along the Eastside Trail, told Axios that the group remains skeptical and thinks transit funding could be better spent elsewhere.

The bottom line: The planning process is a "necessary next step" to prime the Beltline for transit construction and to pull down federal funding, Matthew Rao of transit advocacy group Beltline Rail Now told Axios.

What's next: Beltline officials will hold a virtual information session and Q&A on Monday, Sept. 25 at 6:30pm on Zoom — here's the registration link — and Facebook.