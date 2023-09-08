The Atlanta Falcons' season has arrived. Let us rejoice.

Driving the news: Atlanta takes on a familiar foe — the Carolina Panthers — at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday at 1pm.

What we're watching: Whether Desmond Ridder is the Falcons franchise quarterback.

The 24-year-old is entering his second year and after limited playing time last year, the team handed him the keys to the offense.

Yes, but: He is surrounded by playmakers at every skill position. Tight end Kyle Pitts is returning from a knee injury, Drake London is entering his second year as receiver and rookie Bijan Robinson arrives from Texas to join an already talented running back room.

So, even if the passing game falters, which it shouldn't, Ridder can just lean on the Falcons' rushing attack.

State of play: The Falcons finally had money to spend this offseason and used the bulk of it to improve their defense, which was in dire need of a rebuild.

Meanwhile, the Panthers are rolling with a rookie quarterback in Bryce Young. While he was dominant in college at the University of Alabama, this is a different game.

The intrigue: The Falcons haven't had a winning record since going 10-6 in the 2017-18 season. They also haven't won a season opener since that year.

In fact, a win on Sunday would put them above the .500 mark (an apparent glass ceiling for this team) for the first time in five years.

Ross' prediction: The Falcons win with relative ease. The offense lives up to the hype and the new defense makes Young look like the rookie he is.