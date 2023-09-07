7 things to do in Atlanta this weekend

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The weekend is here, Atlanta, so get out there and enjoy it with these things to do:

🥧 Porches & Pies, noon-5pm Saturday at Adair Park. The baking event raises money to support the neighborhood organization.

🎤 Mockingbird Music Fest, 6-11pm Saturday and Sunday at Meehan's Vinings.

🎨 2023 Atlanta Black Art Expo, 11am-6pm Saturday at the Georgia International Convention Center.

🏠 Atlanta Home Show, today through Sunday at the Cobb Galleria Center.

🏀 Atlanta Dream vs. Dallas Wings, 1pm Sunday at Gateway Center Arena.

🙏 Third Annual Interfaith Festival, 2-5:30pm Sunday at Columbia Theological Seminary.

🚶 Westview Cemetery Guided Tour, 2-4pm Sunday at Westview Cemetery.