7 things to do in Atlanta this weekend
The weekend is here, Atlanta, so get out there and enjoy it with these things to do:
🥧 Porches & Pies, noon-5pm Saturday at Adair Park. The baking event raises money to support the neighborhood organization.
🎤 Mockingbird Music Fest, 6-11pm Saturday and Sunday at Meehan's Vinings.
🎨 2023 Atlanta Black Art Expo, 11am-6pm Saturday at the Georgia International Convention Center.
🏠 Atlanta Home Show, today through Sunday at the Cobb Galleria Center.
🏀 Atlanta Dream vs. Dallas Wings, 1pm Sunday at Gateway Center Arena.
🙏 Third Annual Interfaith Festival, 2-5:30pm Sunday at Columbia Theological Seminary.
🚶 Westview Cemetery Guided Tour, 2-4pm Sunday at Westview Cemetery.
