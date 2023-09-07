39 mins ago - Things to Do

7 things to do in Atlanta this weekend

Kristal Dixon
Animated illustration of calendar pages with neutral emojis on them being torn off, until you get to Friday, Saturday and Sunday, which have smiling, sunglasses-wearing emojis on them with neon yellow waving lines.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

The weekend is here, Atlanta, so get out there and enjoy it with these things to do:

🥧 Porches & Pies, noon-5pm Saturday at Adair Park. The baking event raises money to support the neighborhood organization.

🎤 Mockingbird Music Fest, 6-11pm Saturday and Sunday at Meehan's Vinings.

🎨 2023 Atlanta Black Art Expo, 11am-6pm Saturday at the Georgia International Convention Center.

🏠 Atlanta Home Show, today through Sunday at the Cobb Galleria Center.

🏀 Atlanta Dream vs. Dallas Wings, 1pm Sunday at Gateway Center Arena.

🙏 Third Annual Interfaith Festival, 2-5:30pm Sunday at Columbia Theological Seminary.

🚶 Westview Cemetery Guided Tour, 2-4pm Sunday at Westview Cemetery.

