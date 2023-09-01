1 hour ago - News

Dragon Con traditions we love

Welcome back to Atlanta, sci-fi aficionados.

Driving the news: Dragon Con, one of the country's biggest and most well-attended gatherings of geeks and comic lovers, takes over downtown hotels for a weekend of panels, impromptu photo shoots and celebrity guests.

  • Here are three fun traditions you can enjoy whether you're wearing an attendee badge or not.

Parade: This annual display of attendees' commitment to characters is the convention's most popular and publicly accessible event. It's an Atlanta bucket list item you'll want to see in person.

  • Head to Peachtree Street downtown at 10am Saturday to see superheroes, sorcerers and a small army of Star Wars stormtroopers.

Trader Vic's: Located below the Hilton, this seemingly immortal tiki bar is an opportunity to sip Mai Tais with Marvel heroes. See how the pros sip straws through a mask — if you can find a seat.

🏨 Cult of the Carpet: Every year, a group of attendees wears costumes incorporating the Marriott Marquis' beloved carpet design. Consider it convention camouflage, with flair.

  • This year, the Hyatt Regency gave aspiring "Cult of the Carpet" members a heads-up about the hotel's new carpet designs.

Of note: A Hyatt Regency spokesperson told Axios access this weekend is restricted to people with Dragon Con badges or room keys.

