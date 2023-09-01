Dragon Con traditions we love

Welcome back to Atlanta, sci-fi aficionados.

Driving the news: Dragon Con, one of the country's biggest and most well-attended gatherings of geeks and comic lovers, takes over downtown hotels for a weekend of panels, impromptu photo shoots and celebrity guests.

Here are three fun traditions you can enjoy whether you're wearing an attendee badge or not.

Parade: This annual display of attendees' commitment to characters is the convention's most popular and publicly accessible event. It's an Atlanta bucket list item you'll want to see in person.

Head to Peachtree Street downtown at 10am Saturday to see superheroes, sorcerers and a small army of Star Wars stormtroopers.

Trader Vic's: Located below the Hilton, this seemingly immortal tiki bar is an opportunity to sip Mai Tais with Marvel heroes. See how the pros sip straws through a mask — if you can find a seat.

🏨 Cult of the Carpet: Every year, a group of attendees wears costumes incorporating the Marriott Marquis' beloved carpet design. Consider it convention camouflage, with flair.

This year, the Hyatt Regency gave aspiring "Cult of the Carpet" members a heads-up about the hotel's new carpet designs.

Of note: A Hyatt Regency spokesperson told Axios access this weekend is restricted to people with Dragon Con badges or room keys.