Kinokuniya opens Southeast flagship location in Johns Creek
Before you fly to Tokyo to pick up a Gudetama plush doll, stop by Johns Creek.
Driving the news: Kinokuniya, a popular national chain that carries Japanese products ranging from action figures to high-performing pens, has opened its Southeast flagship location in North Fulton.
Details: The location — the company's second-largest in the U.S., after New York City — has seen more customers than initially expected, with most shoppers going for the cartoonish dolls, manga and stationery, Hirokazu Hisamune, the store's manager, told Axios.
- Brands include "My Neighbor Totoro" towels, Nanoblock shrine and temple construction kits, and manga titles like "Berserk" and "Hellsing."
The intrigue: The store plays 8-bit music when they put you on hold.
What's next: Hisamune said the store plans to host author and artist signings and other community-focused events.
📍 Stop by: 10820 Abbotts Bridge Road, Suite 1000, Johns Creek, 30097. Monday–Sunday, 10am to 6:30pm (during soft opening)
