The store has catalogs from popular Japanese brand A Bathing Ape. Photo: Thomas Wheatley/Axios

Before you fly to Tokyo to pick up a Gudetama plush doll, stop by Johns Creek.

Driving the news: Kinokuniya, a popular national chain that carries Japanese products ranging from action figures to high-performing pens, has opened its Southeast flagship location in North Fulton.

Details: The location — the company's second-largest in the U.S., after New York City — has seen more customers than initially expected, with most shoppers going for the cartoonish dolls, manga and stationery, Hirokazu Hisamune, the store's manager, told Axios.

Brands include "My Neighbor Totoro" towels, Nanoblock shrine and temple construction kits, and manga titles like "Berserk" and "Hellsing."

The intrigue: The store plays 8-bit music when they put you on hold.

What's next: Hisamune said the store plans to host author and artist signings and other community-focused events.

📍 Stop by: 10820 Abbotts Bridge Road, Suite 1000, Johns Creek, 30097. Monday–Sunday, 10am to 6:30pm (during soft opening)