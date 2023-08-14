What we learned in the Falcons preseason debut
This season for the Atlanta Falcons is going to be ... fun.
Driving the news: The Falcons won their first of three preseason games Friday night, beating the Miami Dolphins 19-3.
Of note: It's just the preseason, so we should be skeptical of results, especially because a number of Dolphins starters also sat out.
Here are a few takeaways:
Improved defense: No projected starters played Friday night, but they still managed to force four turnovers (three interceptions and one fumble). One interception was returned for a touchdown.
- If the backups were flying around the field as such, imagine what the starters could accomplish. Fans aren't asking for the '85 Bears, just an average product.
Offensive balance: The Falcons are going to be a run-first team as long as Arthur Smith is at the helm. But they displayed a little more balance. Passing 23 times and rushing 26.
- If this trend continues into week one, we could see Smith ask second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder to take more shots downfield, opening more running lanes for a stacked running back rotation.
Cause for concern: Kicker Younghoe Koo struggled, making just one of his three extra point attempts. (He attempted zero field goals.)
- Koo has established himself as one of the most clutch players in the NFL, so hopefully we can just chalk this up to preseason yips.
What's next: The Falcons play the Bengals at 7pm Friday at home.
More Atlanta stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.