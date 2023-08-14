What we learned in the Falcons preseason debut

Share on email (opens in new window)

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith coaching against the Miami Dolphins. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

This season for the Atlanta Falcons is going to be ... fun.

Driving the news: The Falcons won their first of three preseason games Friday night, beating the Miami Dolphins 19-3.

Of note: It's just the preseason, so we should be skeptical of results, especially because a number of Dolphins starters also sat out.

Here are a few takeaways:

Improved defense: No projected starters played Friday night, but they still managed to force four turnovers (three interceptions and one fumble). One interception was returned for a touchdown.

If the backups were flying around the field as such, imagine what the starters could accomplish. Fans aren't asking for the '85 Bears, just an average product.

Offensive balance: The Falcons are going to be a run-first team as long as Arthur Smith is at the helm. But they displayed a little more balance. Passing 23 times and rushing 26.

If this trend continues into week one, we could see Smith ask second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder to take more shots downfield, opening more running lanes for a stacked running back rotation.

Cause for concern: Kicker Younghoe Koo struggled, making just one of his three extra point attempts. (He attempted zero field goals.)

Koo has established himself as one of the most clutch players in the NFL, so hopefully we can just chalk this up to preseason yips.

What's next: The Falcons play the Bengals at 7pm Friday at home.