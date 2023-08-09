Danielle Battle named APS interim superintendent

Atlanta Board of Education members on Monday voted to name Danielle Battle as its interim superintendent and for current superintendent Lisa Herring to leave her post by Aug. 31.

Herring will serve as a consultant to the district through Dec. 31.

Battle will begin her role on Sept. 1.

Catch up quick: The Atlanta school board announced last month that it would not renew Herring's contract, which expires June 30, 2024.

Herring was hired in 2020, the early days of the pandemic.

Her tenure was largely devoted to ensuring APS students could recover any academic skills they lost while learning remotely — and retaining teachers who felt overwhelmed and burnt out.

What they're saying: Herring said Thursday when the board announced its intention that she looks forward to "supporting the work we started at APS, as well as announcing exciting future opportunities in the coming weeks."

"As a city that influences everything, Atlanta must remain in step towards becoming a national model for reimagining urban education," she added.

Atlanta Board of Education Chair Eshé Collins said in a statement that Battle's previous experience with APS "allows her to pick up the reins with ease."

"She will build on our academic achievements and policies that propel our young scholars as well as advocate for the district's needs," she said.

What's next: The Atlanta school board will begin the search for a permanent superintendent on July 1, 2024.