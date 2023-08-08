You're in the checkout line to pay for a pack of gum, a takeout meal or a little gift from a boutique, and the employee swivels around the checkout screen that asks for a tip. What do you do?

What's happening: Tip-flation. During the pandemic, customers started tipping frontline employees more frequently, but the habit stuck.

Zoom out: Businesses have long had tip jars. And customers have long expected to tip professionals like hairstylists, taxi drivers, bartenders and servers — all situations in which a service is rendered.

Yes, but: The pandemic changed how frequently and when customers are being asked to tip, said Julio Sevilla, an associate professor at the Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia.

The ubiquitousness of tipping comes at a time when more and more businesses are moving toward cashless transactions — meaning the option to tip is automated — and as inflation has made everything we buy way pricier than it was a few years ago.

State of play: Tipping on all sorts of transactions picked up during the pandemic and caught on as consumers — whose finances were boosted with financial stimulus or saved from not traveling — felt solidarity and sympathy for workers or small businesses, Sevilla told Axios.

Reality check: By encouraging tips, businesses can sidestep giving employees raises, Sevilla said.

And in the complicated economic environment we're in — not enough workers, especially in service industries, and rising costs thanks to inflation — employers are eager to find ways to keep staff.

Zoom in: Brad Cunard, the owner of Little's Food Store in Cabbagetown, told Axios he doesn't make a habit of tipping when it's not expected, and his team doesn't expect customers to tip on retail purchases.

Staff at the neighborhood market and grill aren't paid tip wages, so gratuities are "always optional," he said.

Customers do have to tap a tipping option to complete the transaction on the store's point-of-sale system, Cunard told Axios.

"It is there," he said. "I wish it wasn't."

We want to know: How have your tipping habits changed in recent years? Does the tip-screen give you anxiety?