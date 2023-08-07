Black Restaurant Week gets underway in Atlanta

Share on email (opens in new window)

Gocha's Tapas Bar's crabtivating tomatoes, which are fried green tomatoes topped with a crab salad. The eatery is participating in Black Restaurant Week. Photo: Gocha Hawkins

Black Restaurant Week is underway in Atlanta, giving local foodies an opportunity to explore eateries that may not be on their radar.

Driving the news: The seventh-annual campaign runs through Aug. 20 and includes dozens of restaurants located both inside and outside the Perimeter.

What they're saying: Its purpose is to "provide a platform for Black-owned restaurants ... from across the African diaspora," co-founder Warren Luckett told Axios.

"Atlanta has so much to offer," he said, adding that the city's culinary scene is more than wings and soul food. "I think it's also important to highlight the other influences."

Catch up quick: Luckett, Falayn Ferrell and Derek Robinson founded Black Restaurant Week in 2016 as a way to expose African, Black American and Caribbean cuisines to a wider audience.

Luckett told Axios he saw New American restaurants featuring menu items originating from the diaspora and said he "didn't want them to be misappropriated."

Along with Atlanta, Black Restaurant Weeks are held across the country, including Houston, Washington, D.C., New York and cities in California and the Carolinas.

View participating establishments and upcoming events