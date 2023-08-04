El Tesoro, the Edgewood Mexican restaurant where the long lines are worth the wait, is taking over the kitchen of Wild Heaven Beer in West End along the Beltline.

What's happening: Starting Monday, Aug. 7, people can pair their Emergency Drinking Beer with El Tesoro's barbacoa de res tacos and frontera mulitas at the Lee & White brewery. (Or anything else; it's all spectacular.)

Details: The location will be open seven days a week and starts serving at 11am. You'll be able to order beer and food at the same time.

You'll also be able to place online orders to takeout via Wild Heaven's website.

In the weeds: Wild Heaven's adding the Lager Libre Tex-Mex Lager to its menu in honor of the partnership.

What's next: The 23-acre Lee & White complex that houses the brewery is putting the finishing touches on its 19-vendor food hall — announced tenants include Gusto, Vietvana and Good Azz Burgers — and adding a Grady Health System outpatient center.

Plus: The brewery is opening a third location — with Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q manning the kitchen — in the Toco Hills Shopping Center in 2024.