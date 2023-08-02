Beyoncé, Patti LaBelle and 8 other concerts to see in Atlanta in August

Share on email (opens in new window)

Beyoncé will bring her Renaissance World tour to Atlanta Aug. 11-12 and 14 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood/Getty Images

We're about seven weeks away from Music Midtown, but you don't have to wait that long to get your concert fix.

Here's a roundup of some music acts coming to Atlanta this month.

💃🏽 Of course, we have to start with Beyoncé. She'll be in Atlanta next weekend for three nights: Aug. 11-12 and Aug. 14 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Resale tickets in the upper deck are going for about $200.

🎸 Parliament Funkadelic Ft. George Clinton will be at Atlanta Symphony Orchestra on Aug. 8.

🎤 Snoop Dogg's Wiz Khalifa and Too $hort are here Aug. 9, also at Cellairis at Lakewood.

👩🏾 Patti LaBelle will grace the Stockbridge Amphitheater Aug. 12.

🎙️ 50 Cent takes the stage at Cellairis on Aug. 17.

🤘 Queens of the Stone Age will be at the Fox Theatre on Aug. 18.

🥁 Candlebox and 3 Doors Down play at Chastain Park's Cadence Bank Amphitheater on Aug. 19.

🎸 Everclear, meanwhile, is at the Fayetteville Amphitheater on Aug. 19, too.

🎹 Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire take over State Farm Arena on Aug. 22.

🎵 Brilliant singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton is at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on Aug. 25.