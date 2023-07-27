Exclusive: Rivian CEO on its new Georgia plant
Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe says the EV company's $5 billion factory set for construction east of Atlanta is being designed as a "fossil-free plant."
Driving the news: Axios' Alan Neuhauser sat down with Scaringe to discuss the plant, the company's new "green-charging upgrades" and Amazon's 100,000-delivery van order.
- The exclusive interview first appeared in Axios Pro Climate Deals.
Why it matters: Rivian's planned 2,000-acre complex straddling Walton and Morgan counties will create 7,500 jobs and is key to scaling the company's popular line of vehicles, Scaringe previously told Axios' Emma Hurt.
- State officials say the plans have already sparked a chain reaction of suppliers and other EV companies moving here.
Details: Scaringe told Alan they're doing things differently in Georgia.
- "Things that have typically been done with natural gas — ovens and paint and some of the curing processes — we’re moving to electric processes," he said.
- The facility also won't use natural gas for heating.
- Rivian tapped Anthony Sanger to oversee the Georgia factory, its second in the country.
Catch up quick: In mid-July, the Georgia Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal of residents' protesting the project's tax breaks, clearing the company's path.
- The plant is expected to begin producing vehicles in 2026.
Between the lines: Rivian this week announced it will offer a green-charging upgrade with its vehicles, as well as a commitment to buy 100 MW of electricity from a sprawling solar plant in Kentucky.
- Instead of funneling that energy to a factory — the traditional approach — Rivian is using it to zero out customer emissions with the bundled offer.
- "This project will allow some of our vehicles to achieve carbon-free charging throughout their life," Scaringe told Alan.
💭 Alan's thought bubble: Rivian is taking an unusually holistic approach to the EV space — decarbonizing factories, cutting charging emissions and eyeing ways for its trucks to support the electric grid.
- Those could open new revenue streams — but demand upfront capital and investor patience.
More Atlanta stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.