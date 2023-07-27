Exclusive: Rivian CEO on its new Georgia plant

Share on email (opens in new window)

RJ Scaringe, CEO and founder of Rivian Automotive Inc., on the pilot production line at the company's California headquarters. Photo: Alisha Jucevic/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe says the EV company's $5 billion factory set for construction east of Atlanta is being designed as a "fossil-free plant."

Driving the news: Axios' Alan Neuhauser sat down with Scaringe to discuss the plant, the company's new "green-charging upgrades" and Amazon's 100,000-delivery van order.

The exclusive interview first appeared in Axios Pro Climate Deals.

Why it matters: Rivian's planned 2,000-acre complex straddling Walton and Morgan counties will create 7,500 jobs and is key to scaling the company's popular line of vehicles, Scaringe previously told Axios' Emma Hurt.

State officials say the plans have already sparked a chain reaction of suppliers and other EV companies moving here.

Details: Scaringe told Alan they're doing things differently in Georgia.

"Things that have typically been done with natural gas — ovens and paint and some of the curing processes — we’re moving to electric processes," he said.

The facility also won't use natural gas for heating.

Rivian tapped Anthony Sanger to oversee the Georgia factory, its second in the country.

Catch up quick: In mid-July, the Georgia Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal of residents' protesting the project's tax breaks, clearing the company's path.

The plant is expected to begin producing vehicles in 2026.

Between the lines: Rivian this week announced it will offer a green-charging upgrade with its vehicles, as well as a commitment to buy 100 MW of electricity from a sprawling solar plant in Kentucky.

Instead of funneling that energy to a factory — the traditional approach — Rivian is using it to zero out customer emissions with the bundled offer.

"This project will allow some of our vehicles to achieve carbon-free charging throughout their life," Scaringe told Alan.

💭 Alan's thought bubble: Rivian is taking an unusually holistic approach to the EV space — decarbonizing factories, cutting charging emissions and eyeing ways for its trucks to support the electric grid.

Those could open new revenue streams — but demand upfront capital and investor patience.

