Homebuilding surges in Atlanta

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: U.S. Census; Note: Unadjusted estimate of privately owned units of any size; Chart: Axios Visuals

Here's some news that won't come as a shock to anyone: Atlanta is experiencing a spike in new residential construction.

Driving the news: ​​74 new homebuilding permits per 100,000 residents were issued in Atlanta in May 2023, up considerably from 32.7 in May 2020 — the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of the 4,461 total permits, 2,391 were issued for single-family homes, 54 for buildings with 2-4 units, and 2,016 for those with five or more units.

were issued for single-family homes, 54 for buildings with 2-4 units, and 2,016 for those with five or more units. That's according to a new analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data from Axios' Kavya Beheraj and Alex Fitzpatrick.

The big picture: Nationwide, 42.3 new homebuilding permits per 100,000 residents were issued in May 2023, up from 32.9 in May 2020.

In May 2023, 139,600 total permits were issued across the U.S. — the majority of which (88,900) were for single-family homes.

the majority of which (88,900) were for single-family homes. Nearly 46,000 were issued for buildings with five or more units, and nearly 5,000 for those with between two and four units.

Why it matters: A post-pandemic nationwide housing shortage is keeping prices high.

Recent estimates from Freddie Mac indicate the U.S. is short about 3.8 million units of housing, either for rent or purchase, Axios' Emily Peck reports.

A bump in new home construction could bring prices down — it's basic supply and demand.

Zoom in: Some cities are seeing an especially significant explosion in new home construction as a post-pandemic reality takes hold.

In Raleigh, for example, 138 new permits per 100,000 residents were issued in May 2023, up from 71.7 in May 2020.

State of play: While many newly built homes have been targeted at (and thus priced for) relatively wealthier buyers, homebuilders are starting to focus on more affordable projects for first-time homebuyers, Axios' Matt Phillips reports.

What they're saying: "It's a renewed focus, given the lack of inventory," Robert Dietz, chief economist at the National Association of Home Builders, told Axios.

"First-time buyers are going to play a key role in the order expansion for homebuilders going forward," Deitz said.

Go deeper: "Golden handcuffs" pinch metro Atlanta's housing market