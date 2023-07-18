Sniffspot brings Airbnb-style dog parks to Atlanta

A trendy new app lets you rent backyards where your dog can exercise and play in privacy.

Driving the news: Sniffspot, dubbed the "Airbnb for dogs," launched in Seattle in 2018 and has since expanded across the country.

Zoom in: More than 350 yards are available to rent across the Atlanta area, with most hourly rates falling within the $5-$20 range.

The "Chateau du Chien" in North Buckhead boasts extras like bug torches, a puppy pool and indoor bathrooms. (We assume those are for human use.)

"Zeno's Backyard Bark Park" along the Beltline's Westside Trail offers party packages complete with decorations and a gift for the birthday dog.

How it works: Just like Airbnb, you can search listings by location, and narrow down your options based on amenities like fencing, field space and whether other dogs or humans can be seen or heard nearby.

Of note: Sniffspot says some of its hosts make over $3,000 a month.