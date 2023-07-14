The Atlanta Braves look World Series ready

Raisel Iglesias, Ozzie Albies, and Orlando Arcia celebrate after a walk off three-run home run against the New York Mets in June. Photo: Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

It might be hard to picture the fall right now with this Georgia heat. But the Braves have one heck of a chance to still be playing for their second championship banner in three years.

Driving the news: Atlanta returns to play on Friday for the second half of the MLB season. They capped the first half with 60 wins, the best record in the majors and eight All-Stars on the roster.

The Braves currently hold an 8.5-game lead over the second-place Marlins.

What we're watching: Just how hot can this team stay? On May 31, Atlanta had a 33-23 record. They went 27-4 over their next 31 games leading up to the all-star break.

Between the lines: Regular season success has rarely translated to championship banners for the Braves.

Despite winning the NL East each year from 2018-2022, they only have one World Series trophy to show for it.

They also won their division 14 out of 15 years from 1991-2005, making it to the World Series five times — but only winning once.

Yes, but: Barring a major collapse like many fans witnessed in the 2011 season, playoff baseball will return to Truist Park once again.

What's next: The Braves play a three-game home series against the Chicago White Sox before the Arizona Diamondbacks come to town for a three-game set.