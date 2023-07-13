Ridwell brings hard-to-recycle pick-up program to Decatur

Share on email (opens in new window)

Ridwell, a service that recycles trash that can't go in curbside bins, has started rolling in Decatur, the company's first East Coast location.

Driving the news: Founder Ryan Metzger says that more than 3,000 metro Atlantans joined the waitlist for Ridwell. The company says it has more than 84,000 users in dozens of cities including Austin, Denver and Portland, Oregon.

The service has helped divert more than 14 million pounds from landfills, according to Metzger.

How it works: Subscribers leave hard-to-recycle items — including light bulbs, clothes, plastic film and multi-layer plastic (think Amazon shipping bags or chip bags) — in bins and bags on their doorsteps.

Ridwell drivers then take them to specialty recyclers or donate them to vetted local partners.

Subscription packages range from $14-$24 per month depending on what you want picked up.

How it happened: The team picked Decatur and the Atlanta area because of the city's sustainability goals and residents' enthusiasm for EVs and projects like the Beltline, Metzger said.

Of note: The startup joins facilities like CHaRM to give metro Atlantans a place to ditch hard-to-recycle items.

What's next: Ridwell is offering metro Atlanta residents free pick-up of plastic film on Tuesday, July 18.