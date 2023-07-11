Share on email (opens in new window)

Atlanta has a new trick up its sleeve for convincing its employees to stick around: bonuses.

Driving the news: The City Council last week approved two ordinances to fund Atlanta's retention bonus program.

A $2,000 bonus will be given to employees who earn $71,000 or below.

E911 employees who were hired as of July 1 will receive a $2,500 bonus.

The bonuses are not for sworn employees of the Atlanta Police and Atlanta Fire Rescue departments.

Of note: Both groups will receive the bonuses provided that they remain with the city for an additional year.

By the numbers: The city of Atlanta has 8,932 employees, city spokesperson Michael Smith told Axios. Of that, there are 2,868 vacancies.

Smith said some of those vacancies are not funded in the budget.

What they're saying: Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement that a "dedicated workforce is the backbone of an effective and ethical government."

"These retention and incentive bonuses will help say thanks and retain world-class employees and continue to compete with the private and other sectors," he said.

The ordinances were sponsored by Council members Jason Winston and Michael Julian Bond.

Context: The bonuses are just one initiative Atlanta has undertaken to keep employees on the payroll. In November, the city announced it would invest $9.3 million to increase pay and make cost-of-living adjustments for its workforce.

That came on top of a cost-of-living adjustment and raises for firefighters that were approved last year when the Council adopted the fiscal year 2023 budget.

Zoom out: The city isn't the only entity working to retain its employees. Cobb County officials spent millions in 2022 on bonuses, raises, a pay study and job fairs to help fill shortages.