43 mins ago - News

Investigators search for suspect who tried — and failed — to rob nail salon

Thomas Wheatley
A man wearing sunglasses stands in the waiting area of a nail salon and goes unnoticed by customers

Screenshot: Courtesy of Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta

Atlanta investigators are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the man who attempted to rob a nail salon.

  • Emphasis on the word "attempted."

Zoom in: The surveillance video from the salon in Lindbergh has gone viral, which could make the job of identifying the man much easier.

  • In the video, no one appeared to comply with the suspect's commands — or really pay him much attention, for that matter.

Here's how the world responded to the surreal scene:

  • "Nothing gets in the way of a fresh set!! 💅" - ChocolateOrchid
  • "I was waiting on him to save face by saying 'aight y’all I was just playing' before awkwardly walking out 😆🤦🏽‍♂️" - DrMoGranger
  • "Treated that man like he just yelled 'SHOWTIME!' on the subway" - TNTgametokin
  • "[An employee] picked up the phone mid stick-up. That’s what you call customer service people." - mosesdas
  • "They knew he couldn’t be serious…sir, you want a pedicure or what?" - MsKDD72
  • "Looks like the only thing robbed was his self-esteem" - shabombu

Watch the surveillance video

