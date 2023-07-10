Share on email (opens in new window)

Atlanta investigators are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the man who attempted to rob a nail salon.

Emphasis on the word "attempted."

Zoom in: The surveillance video from the salon in Lindbergh has gone viral, which could make the job of identifying the man much easier.

In the video, no one appeared to comply with the suspect's commands — or really pay him much attention, for that matter.

Here's how the world responded to the surreal scene:

"Nothing gets in the way of a fresh set!! 💅" - ChocolateOrchid

"I was waiting on him to save face by saying 'aight y’all I was just playing' before awkwardly walking out 😆🤦🏽‍♂️" - DrMoGranger

"Treated that man like he just yelled 'SHOWTIME!' on the subway" - TNTgametokin

"[An employee] picked up the phone mid stick-up. That’s what you call customer service people." - mosesdas

"They knew he couldn’t be serious…sir, you want a pedicure or what?" - MsKDD72

"Looks like the only thing robbed was his self-esteem" - shabombu

