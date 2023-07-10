43 mins ago - News
Investigators search for suspect who tried — and failed — to rob nail salon
Atlanta investigators are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the man who attempted to rob a nail salon.
- Emphasis on the word "attempted."
Zoom in: The surveillance video from the salon in Lindbergh has gone viral, which could make the job of identifying the man much easier.
- In the video, no one appeared to comply with the suspect's commands — or really pay him much attention, for that matter.
Here's how the world responded to the surreal scene:
- "Nothing gets in the way of a fresh set!! 💅" - ChocolateOrchid
- "I was waiting on him to save face by saying 'aight y’all I was just playing' before awkwardly walking out 😆🤦🏽♂️" - DrMoGranger
- "Treated that man like he just yelled 'SHOWTIME!' on the subway" - TNTgametokin
- "[An employee] picked up the phone mid stick-up. That’s what you call customer service people." - mosesdas
- "They knew he couldn’t be serious…sir, you want a pedicure or what?" - MsKDD72
- "Looks like the only thing robbed was his self-esteem" - shabombu
