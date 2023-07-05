Read this before buying a calathea

My calathea ornata (left) was doing okay in November 2022. By April 2023, it was a mere shadow of what it used to be. Photos: Kristal Dixon/Axios

Every houseplant enthusiast has at one point fallen for the calathea scam. Whenever I'm at a plant shop and see someone pick up a calathea, I get this urge to run over, put the plant back on the shelf and tell the person that they won’t win that battle.

But we all gotta learn the hard way, right?

These magnificent beauties — collectively referred to as prayer plants because their leaves open in the mornings and close in the evenings — lured me in with their eye-catching designs but have been the source of so much frustration.

Here's why: These cranky babies enjoy moist soil but are sensitive to overwatering.

They don't need much light, but their leaves can burn if they get too much.

They hate the minerals in your tap water, so you gotta buy distilled water.

Calatheas need more humidity than what's in the average home.

They're prone to spider mites, a brutal lesson I learned last year when dozens of them in my office were afflicted.

State of play: I currently have four calatheas and six of their cousins: four marantas, a ctenanthe setosa “grey star” and a stromanthe Triostar. After last year's battle with pests and my third calathea ornata losing nearly all of its leaves, I'm calling it quits on these plants.

I’ll maintain the ones I have, but if they can’t survive in my apartment’s conditions, then that’s on them.

Yes, but: If you're determined, here's a pretty good overview of caring for a calathea.