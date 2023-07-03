92-year-old Bill Thorn, the only person to run in every Peachtree Road Race since its founding in 1970, will be this year's grand marshal.

You've checked out the course and maps, looked up all the road closings and are now ready to watch the — deep breath, gotta say the official name — Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race.

Here are other key details you'll need to know if you're planning to cheer on friends and strangers.

Why it matters: Organized by the Atlanta Track Club, the 10K race is one of Atlanta's biggest events and is billed as the largest in the world. Navigate it smoothly and you'll keep your serotonin up and your frustration down.

State of play: The celebration starts today at 8am with a 5K around Piedmont Park to pick up trash (and warm up your legs) before race day.

The race's health and fitness expo runs from 10am-6pm at the Georgia World Congress Center. A past winner and other elite racers will be in attendance at 11am.

The big picture: On race day, the wheelchair division pushes off at 6:25am, with the first wheelers speeding across the finish line roughly 20 minutes later.

The elite women step off at 6:50am, followed by the national anthem and a flyover. The men begin running at 7am, followed by waves of runners.

Don't miss: The Cathedral of St. Philip along Peachtree Road in Buckhead continues its tradition of cheering on and blessing runners.

Other great viewing spots along Peachtree include the Peachtree-Battle Shopping Center, the chill residential neighborhoods between Cardiac Hill and Brookwood, and 10th and Peachtree.

Of note: This year marks the final appearance for Bill Thorn (pictured above). The 92-year-old runner — the only person to participate in every road race since its founding in 1970 — will be chauffeured along the route and will step out to cross the finish line one last time.