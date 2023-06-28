Share on email (opens in new window)

Mayor Andre Dickens and former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms read a poem by Pearl Cleage about Atlanta's Missing and Murdered Children. Photo: Sylvia McAfee/Courtesy of the City of Atlanta

The victims in the Atlanta Child Murders, the series of abductions and killings of nearly 30 Black children, teens and adults that took place from 1979 to 1981, now have a memorial on the City Hall grounds.

Driving the news: Mayor Andre Dickens and former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms unveiled the memorial created by Gordon Huether.

The curved Corten steel wall lists the victims' names and has ledges where people can place flowers, photos or other remembrances.

A poem by Atlanta poet Pearl Cleage is inscribed on the ground of the memorial.

Go see it: The memorial is on the northeast corner of the Capitol at Mitchell and Washington streets, diagonal from the Georgia Capitol.

