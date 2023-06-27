New rendering: Portman plots next Beltline project

A concept for the proposed Junction Krog project, looking southeast toward Krog Street Market. Rendering: Courtesy of Portman Holdings

A developer's conquest of the Atlanta Beltline's Eastside Trail is roaring ahead with the purchase of three parcels along the popular path near Krog Street Market.

Details: Portman Holdings' planned mixed-use project — the second phase of its Junction Krog development that's currently under construction across the street — calls for retail and offices on 1.3 acres along Irwin and Sampson streets, the AJC reports.

Current tenants include Irwin Street Market (home to the popular Jake's Ice Cream, which this month opened a Hapeville location and is scouting a College Park hub) and Atlanta Bicycle Barn.

Of note: Portman picked up the parcels from John Morrison, who told the Atlanta Business Chronicle he bought them in the early 2000s for $230,000 — back when they butted up to an overgrown and unused set of railroad tracks.

Today the properties face the Beltline, making Morrison one of the luckiest real-estate investors in modern Atlanta history.

Morrison plans to hang on to parcels where Virginia Cotton Dock Lofts and Ladybird Grove & Mess Hall are located.

State of play: Portman wants to complete and open Krog Junction's first phase before starting work on the recently acquired parcels, the AJC says.

What we're watching (patiently): When the market is strong enough to finally redevelop Midtown Place, arguably the biggest cluster of a shopping center in the city.