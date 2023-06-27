1 hour ago - Development

New rendering: Portman plots next Beltline project

Thomas Wheatley
An aerial rendering of a proposed mixed-use project along the Beltline with a green roof

A concept for the proposed Junction Krog project, looking southeast toward Krog Street Market. Rendering: Courtesy of Portman Holdings

A developer's conquest of the Atlanta Beltline's Eastside Trail is roaring ahead with the purchase of three parcels along the popular path near Krog Street Market.

Details: Portman Holdings' planned mixed-use project — the second phase of its Junction Krog development that's currently under construction across the street — calls for retail and offices on 1.3 acres along Irwin and Sampson streets, the AJC reports.

  • Current tenants include Irwin Street Market (home to the popular Jake's Ice Cream, which this month opened a Hapeville location and is scouting a College Park hub) and Atlanta Bicycle Barn.

Of note: Portman picked up the parcels from John Morrison, who told the Atlanta Business Chronicle he bought them in the early 2000s for $230,000 — back when they butted up to an overgrown and unused set of railroad tracks.

  • Today the properties face the Beltline, making Morrison one of the luckiest real-estate investors in modern Atlanta history.
  • Morrison plans to hang on to parcels where Virginia Cotton Dock Lofts and Ladybird Grove & Mess Hall are located.

State of play: Portman wants to complete and open Krog Junction's first phase before starting work on the recently acquired parcels, the AJC says.

What we're watching (patiently): When the market is strong enough to finally redevelop Midtown Place, arguably the biggest cluster of a shopping center in the city.

