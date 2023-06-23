2 hours ago - News

Adoptable cats become AI artists

Kristal Dixon
AI image of cat

Photo: Best Friends Animal Society

Best Friends Animal Shelter is taking advantage of AI to encourage you to adopt a new furry friend.

⌨️ Driving the mews: The shelter, which has a location in Marietta, launched its "AI-doption" campaign using images generated from keystrokes made by cats walking, playing on and sitting on computer keyboards.

  • In other words, the cats are the subjects and the artists — with a little help from an AI program.

You can check out these magnificent images on Best Friends' Pinterest page.

🐱 Looking to add a new member to your family? Check out Best Friends' website.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Atlanta.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Atlanta stories

No stories could be found

Atlantapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more