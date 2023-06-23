2 hours ago - News
Adoptable cats become AI artists
Best Friends Animal Shelter is taking advantage of AI to encourage you to adopt a new furry friend.
⌨️ Driving the mews: The shelter, which has a location in Marietta, launched its "AI-doption" campaign using images generated from keystrokes made by cats walking, playing on and sitting on computer keyboards.
- In other words, the cats are the subjects and the artists — with a little help from an AI program.
You can check out these magnificent images on Best Friends' Pinterest page.
🐱 Looking to add a new member to your family? Check out Best Friends' website.
