Best Friends Animal Shelter is taking advantage of AI to encourage you to adopt a new furry friend.

⌨️ Driving the mews: The shelter, which has a location in Marietta, launched its "AI-doption" campaign using images generated from keystrokes made by cats walking, playing on and sitting on computer keyboards.

In other words, the cats are the subjects and the artists — with a little help from an AI program.

You can check out these magnificent images on Best Friends' Pinterest page.

🐱 Looking to add a new member to your family? Check out Best Friends' website.