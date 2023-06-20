13 hours ago - Food and Drink

Slutty Vegan's Pinky Cole and Big Dave's Cheesesteaks' Derrick Hayes tie the knot

Thomas Wheatley
A bride wearing a white flowing dress and husband in a white tuxedo smile while sharing their first dance in a white and light-pink themed wedding

Pinky Cole and Derrick Hayes at their June 10 wedding at St. Regis Atlanta. Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Did your invitation to wedding of Pinky Cole and Derrick Hayes also get lost in the mail?

  • It's OK. The New York Times has a lovely look at the ceremony where, Cole, the founder of plant-based burger chain Slutty Vegan, and Hayes, the brains behind Big Dave's Cheesesteaks, got hitched.

Intrigue: Notable names in attendance at the St. Regis Atlanta wedding included Young Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Jenkins, former Mayor Kasim Reed and Doug E. Fresh.

Of note: Guests feasted on vegan and non-vegan options, according to the NYT. Dishes from Slutty Vegan and Dave's were on hand.

  • And as part of their ceremony, the couple combined signature seasonings from the two restaurants into a single jar.
