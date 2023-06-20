13 hours ago - Food and Drink
Slutty Vegan's Pinky Cole and Big Dave's Cheesesteaks' Derrick Hayes tie the knot
Did your invitation to wedding of Pinky Cole and Derrick Hayes also get lost in the mail?
- It's OK. The New York Times has a lovely look at the ceremony where, Cole, the founder of plant-based burger chain Slutty Vegan, and Hayes, the brains behind Big Dave's Cheesesteaks, got hitched.
Intrigue: Notable names in attendance at the St. Regis Atlanta wedding included Young Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Jenkins, former Mayor Kasim Reed and Doug E. Fresh.
- Montell Jordan of "This Is How We Do It" fame officiated the ceremony — and performed the classic song.
Of note: Guests feasted on vegan and non-vegan options, according to the NYT. Dishes from Slutty Vegan and Dave's were on hand.
- And as part of their ceremony, the couple combined signature seasonings from the two restaurants into a single jar.
