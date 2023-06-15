Where to see the stars in Georgia and beyond

Data: International Dark-Sky Association, GoAstronomy; Note: Dark sky places include Class 1 or Class 2 areas on the Bortle scale, a measure of light pollution; Distance calculated as a direct path; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Metro Atlanta's light pollution could blind a UFO. Fear not: You can still find a dark sky for stargazing in Georgia.

Why it matters: As light pollution grows, truly dark skies might get harder to find.

That's a problem, as dark skies are vital for the function of local ecosystems and our understanding of the universe, Axios' Kavya Beheraj writes.

Yes, but: Georgia's home to several spots with low scores on the Bortle scale, the measurement used to gauge the brightness of the night sky.

Details: North Georgia spots include Popcorn Overlook in the Chattahoochee National Forest and Providence Canyon State Park, according to Go Astronomy. You can also find dark areas in rural middle Georgia southeast of Macon.

For a guided tour of the cosmos, check out observatories operated by the Fernbank Science Center (near Decatur), Georgia State University (Rutledge) and the University of Georgia (Athens, though the telescope is currently undergoing maintenance).

Catch up quick: In April, we tipped y'all off to Stephen C. Foster State Park — Georgia's lone International Dark-Sky Association-designated site.

By the numbers: The U.S. has more than 60 dark-sky places certified by the ISDA. Nine are "sanctuaries," areas of remote wilderness specifically protected for exceptional stargazing. Hundreds more, while not certified, have low-enough light pollution to warrant a visit.

Under the darkest of skies — when stars are the only source of light — you can even see shadows cast by the Milky Way.

Mark your calendar: The Perseid meteor show is expected to appear in mid-July and peak around mid-August.