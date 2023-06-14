Critics say solar panels threaten Atlanta's historic districts

A decision by the city allowing the installation of solar panels on a home in Atlanta's West End is igniting a debate about balancing property rights with historic preservation.

Why it matters: This latest instance is an example of how efforts to retain the charm of an older neighborhood can interfere with people who want to use modern technology to make their homes more efficient.

Flashback: In January, Atlanta's Urban Design Commission approved a variance to allow the owners of a home on Lucile Avenue SW to install solar panels, despite the Historic West End District's regulations prohibiting them if they are visible from the roadway.

The panels are visible from the front and the back side of the home, which was built in 1920, city documents indicate.

The home on Lucile Avenue SW in the West End. Photo: Thomas Wheatley/Axios

What they're saying: David Mitchell, executive director of the Atlanta Preservation Center, told Axios that the Commission's decision creates "a space that the roof is more valuable than the structure and the land it sits on."

"These historic neighborhoods are what gives Atlanta its character, its identity," he said. "And when you start throwing up these solar panels like this, what's the point of having rules?"

The other side: Jesse Melton, one of the homeowners, told Axios that installing solar panels on his home was a "smart move for the environment."

"It's 2023, and I'm trying to get with the times and save some money," he said, adding that he understands there are certain restrictions that come with living within a historic district.

The big picture: Mitchell told Axios that the UDC’s decision could create contention between longtime residents who want to see the standards upheld and new neighbors who move into historic districts and do "whatever the hell they want."

"This is something that's really going to become more and more of a challenge because if people continue to move here, they're going to want to challenge our standards," he said. "We have standards, and we have to maintain them, or we just become simply a place for people to come and make money. Nothing else."

City officials told Axios that the UDC reviewed this request on a case-by-case basis, and similar requests would have to be independently vetted.

The bottom line: Jervonia Melton, who also owns the property, told Axios she isn't bothered by the controversy.