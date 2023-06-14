The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation's next decade of giving will focus on efforts to increase affordable housing in English Avenue and Vine City, protect and promote democracy, and grow renewable energy to address climate change, among other areas.

Why it matters: The foundation, chaired by The Home Depot co-founder and owner of both Atlanta United and the Atlanta Falcons, is a juggernaut on the metro region's civic and philanthropic scene.

Its support can be a seal of approval for early-stage nonprofits looking to build support and momentum.

Driving the news: In a press call on Tuesday, foundation president Fay Twersky said the focus areas mark a new chapter in the organization's story that will include increased guidance from Blank's adult children and their spouses.

This week the foundation announced a roughly $750,000 investment in the Atlanta Land Trust's efforts on Atlanta's westside.

Zoom in: Other focus areas include youth development and mental health and well-being.

Of note: Over the past decade, Blank has transitioned away from overseeing the day-to-day operations of his businesses and sports teams to focus on philanthropy and life.

By the numbers: Formed in 1995, the family foundation has donated more than $1 billion to causes mostly in Atlanta and Montana, where Blank owns several ranches and a resort near Yellowstone.