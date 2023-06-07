1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Lunch dining in Atlanta is down compared to before the pandemic

Thomas Wheatley
A map of the United States in varying shades of red, with the darker red marking states that saw an increase in the number of lunch bills that included alcohol

How much of weekday lunch bills are for alcohol. Data: Toast platform in Q1 2023. Chart: Courtesy of Toast

Atlantans still aren't dining out for lunch as much as they were before the pandemic.

Driving the news: The average number of lunch transactions was down 19% in the first three months of 2023 compared to the same period in 2019, according to a new report from Toast, a digital point-of-sale system for restaurants.

  • More than 450 independently-owned restaurants with Atlanta mailing addresses (and hundreds more in the suburbs) use Toast, per the company's website.

Why it matters: Remote and hybrid work has changed people's weekday habits, including how often they visit the restaurants and bars that once depended on the traffic.

Context: Recent reports from the National Restaurant Association suggest consumers' overall restaurant routines are returning to pre-pandemic norms, which makes the lunchtime lag more striking.

Yes, but: People may be lunching out less, but they're spending more.

  • The average lunch check average was up 46% between the first quarter of 2019 and the same period this year in the 19 metropolitan regions Toast analyzed.

By the numbers: That worked out to an average lunch tab of $22 for takeout, $24 for dine-in and $31 if the dine-in restaurant was full service, all not including tax and tip.

  • Dine-in accounts for 70% of all lunch transactions, but it's lost ground since 2019 to takeout (up 7%) and delivery (up 2%).

The intrigue: When it comes to Georgians' weekday lunch tabs, 15% of ticket items are booze.

  • The liquid lunches don't make us too generous, however: Atlantans on average tip 18.6% on the bill, just two-tenths higher the national average.

Worth noting: Friday, unsurprisingly, is the busiest day for weekday lunch. So where are we lunching today, Atlanta?

