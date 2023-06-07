How much of weekday lunch bills are for alcohol. Data: Toast platform in Q1 2023. Chart: Courtesy of Toast

Atlantans still aren't dining out for lunch as much as they were before the pandemic.

Driving the news: The average number of lunch transactions was down 19% in the first three months of 2023 compared to the same period in 2019, according to a new report from Toast, a digital point-of-sale system for restaurants.

More than 450 independently-owned restaurants with Atlanta mailing addresses (and hundreds more in the suburbs) use Toast, per the company's website.

Why it matters: Remote and hybrid work has changed people's weekday habits, including how often they visit the restaurants and bars that once depended on the traffic.

Context: Recent reports from the National Restaurant Association suggest consumers' overall restaurant routines are returning to pre-pandemic norms, which makes the lunchtime lag more striking.

Yes, but: People may be lunching out less, but they're spending more.

The average lunch check average was up 46% between the first quarter of 2019 and the same period this year in the 19 metropolitan regions Toast analyzed.

By the numbers: That worked out to an average lunch tab of $22 for takeout, $24 for dine-in and $31 if the dine-in restaurant was full service, all not including tax and tip.

Dine-in accounts for 70% of all lunch transactions, but it's lost ground since 2019 to takeout (up 7%) and delivery (up 2%).

The intrigue: When it comes to Georgians' weekday lunch tabs, 15% of ticket items are booze.

The liquid lunches don't make us too generous, however: Atlantans on average tip 18.6% on the bill, just two-tenths higher the national average.

Worth noting: Friday, unsurprisingly, is the busiest day for weekday lunch. So where are we lunching today, Atlanta?