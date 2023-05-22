Share on email (opens in new window)

A rendering of the proposed Enota Park expansion along the Beltline's Westside Trail. Rendering: Courtesy of Atlanta Beltline Inc.

A dog park in Downtown Atlanta. A westside Beltline park that’s packed with amenities. And a cricket field in Marietta.

What's happening: More than $225 million in federal COVID relief funding is going to 142 projects across Georgia aimed at improving parks, rec centers and food access.

Of note: Some of the awarded projects announced last week by Gov. Brian Kemp are still in the process of raising funds.

Details: Projects in Atlanta are slated to receive nearly $20 million. Awards include:

$2.2 million to help expand Enota Park along the Beltline's Westside Trail with green infrastructure, a splash playground, half-court basketball and a multipurpose play field.

$1.1 million to add an eastside entrance to Chosewood Park's signature greenspace, an upgrade that would create a new way for pedestrians to cross the neighborhood.

$6.5 million to build sidewalks in the Atlanta University Center, English Avenue and Washington Park neighborhoods.

$132,000 to help improv theater Dad's Garage build a health and wellness park offering free yoga and other programs to the public.

$2.2 million to update Downtown's Woodruff Park with walkways, a dog park, security camera and lighting upgrades, a new playground, mural and cafe.

Decatur: A plan to add restrooms, additional shading and other amenities — possibly a skate park — at Ebster Park is getting a $2.1 million boost.

Dunwoody: A $110,000 grant will help build a 12-foot-wide paved multi-use trail to replace a desire path between Cherry Hill Lane and Eidson Road.

Marietta: The $1.3 million grant to the Cobb County parks department will help develop a 5-acre park in the Fair Oaks neighborhood with an athletic field designed for cricket.

View and download spreadsheets listing federal COVID funding awards