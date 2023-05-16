Atlanta has the highest Airbnb fees
Atlanta is the worst city in the country for extra Airbnb fees, according to an analysis from Forbes.
Driving the news: About 48% of the cost of an Airbnb stay in Atlanta is made up of fees — cleaning fee, service fee and taxes — Forbes said.
Why it matters: Short-term rentals have been a godsend for travelers looking to spend the night (or locals a place to put up out-of-town relatives) in popular neighborhoods outside of hotel-heavy Downtown.
- Supporters of local short-term rentals say they "broaden the tourism market and provide many homeowners with necessary supplemental income."
Yes, but: Some listings are used as party houses, however, creating a headache for neighbors. In 2020, Atlanta police were called more than 90 times to a 11,000 square-foot mansion in Buckhead.
- Those complaints spurred the Atlanta City Council to pass an ordinance capping the number of short-term rentals a person could own, among other rules.
- The city has yet to actually enforce the measure after short-term rental owners raised legal concerns.
Zoom in: Atlanta is home to nearly 10,500 short-term rental listings, 67% of which are on Airbnb, according to AirDNA, a short-term rental analysis firm. 8,810 of the listings, or 84%, are whole-house rentals.
By the numbers: Atlanta was the worst city in terms of fees (48%), followed by Phoenix (47%) and Fort Myers Beach, Fla. (46%).
- The average is 36% in fees on top of nightly rates, Forbes found.
- The higher fees make Airbnb prices comparable to hotel rates in some cities.
- The average Airbnb nightly rate in Atlanta is $192.
Zoom out: Forbes Advisor said it looked at 32,000 listings in the 100 most popular Airbnb markets. The analysis reviewed listings for July 2023.
More Atlanta stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.