Atlanta Falcons open and end season against division rivals

The Falcons' 2023-24 schedule arrived Thursday night. Here's what you need to know.

The intrigue: Thankfully, the Falcons have the easiest schedule in the NFL — based on their opponents' combined record from last season. That means they will (hopefully) end their streak of five consecutive losing seasons.

Longest homestand: Atlanta's longest stretch of games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium comes in the first two weeks of the season and again in weeks five and six. They open the season against the Carolina Panthers followed by a matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

Road warriors: Atlanta will play nine road games this year. The longest they'll be away from friendly confines is two games at a time — in weeks three and four; seven and eight; and 17 and 18.

This season the team will travel more than 18,000 miles which is good for 16th in the league.

Division matchups: One could argue the Falcons vs. Panthers is the real rivalry in the NFC South as Atlanta has struggled to beat the Saints in recent years (but we still hate 'em).

This year's division matchups come in week seven and 14 against the Buccaneers

Weeks 12 and 18 against the 'Aints

Weeks one and 15 against the Panthers

I see London: The Falcons head across the pond on Oct. 1 to play the Jacksonville Jaguars at London's Wembley Stadium in Week 4.

This will be the third time Atlanta has played a regular season game in London. They beat the Jets there in 2021 and lost to the Lions overseas in 2014. The Falcons will also see Calvin Ridley for the first time with a new team. Atlanta drafted him in 2018 but traded him to the Jaguars last November while he was serving a year suspension for betting on games.

Old friends: Third-year head coach Arthur Smith will take on his former team, the Tennessee Titans, for the first time in Nashville in week eight.

Falcons fans won't have to see Matt Ryan playing in Atlanta for a different team since the Colts released him this off-season. But Indianapolis will be in town on Christmas Even in week 16. The Falcons also play New Year's Eve against Chicago in week 17.

Backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke will see his former squad the Washington Commanders in week six. Heinicke led the Commanders to a win over the Falcons last season in D.C.

See the full schedule here.