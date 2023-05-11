Juniper Street bike lane work to start this month

Share on email (opens in new window)

The long wait is over for an Atlanta street's rehabilitation.

After more than 10 years of planning and delays, construction crews this month will begin work on protected bike lanes and wider sidewalks on Juniper between 14th Street and Ponce de Leon Avenue.

Why it matters: Juniper is a car sewer, full stop. Slowing down the roar of traffic and making room for pedestrians and bicyclists by using "Complete Street" designs protects everyone.

Details: The 12-block project will feature a "six-to-seven-foot separated bike lane protected by a wide (typically eleven-foot) raised/planted barrier at intersections," says the Midtown Alliance, the civic and business group overseeing the project.

The design calls for stepping down the number of vehicular travel lanes from as many as four to two.

Flashback: In 2021, Midtown Alliance CEO Kevin Green told then-Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms that the project risked losing federal funding due to "repeated and avoidable city delays."

What's next: Twenty months of construction, that's what.

Sign up for updates about the project, view renderings and learn more.